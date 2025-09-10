Titans Worked Out Four Players

The Tennessee Titans hosted four players for workouts, including OT Richard Gouraige, G Kyle Hergel, LB K.C. Ossai, and WR Aiden Williams.

Hergel, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2024.

He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. The Saints cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Hergel appeared in eight games for the Saints.