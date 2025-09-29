Titans Worked Out RB Blake Watson

The Tennessee Titans officially tried out free agent RB Blake Watson on Monday.

The Titans signed Watson to their practice squad later on in the day.

Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

Watson has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster ever since.

In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.