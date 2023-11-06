Titans Worked Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans hosted seven players for a workout on Monday.

The full list includes:

DT Ross Blacklock DB Kendell Brooks K John Parker Romo K Austin Seibert CB Keidron Smith CB Saivion Smith K Matthew Wright

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklock has had stints with the Jaguars and Colts.

In 2022, Blacklock appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.