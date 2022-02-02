Titans Working On Extension For HC Mike Vrabel

Titans GM Jon Robinson said in a radio appearance on Wednesday he is working with HC Mike Vrabel on a contract extension, per Terry McCormick.

2022 is slated to be the final year of Vrabel’s contract that he signed in 2018 when he was hired by Tennessee.

Since then, he’s made the playoffs in three straight seasons, including a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2019 and finishing as the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021.

He’s well-deserving and probably overdue for an extension.

Vrabel, 46, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018 and so far he has compiled a record of 41-24 over the course of four seasons. He has a record of 2-3 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.