Titans WR A.J. Brown (Knee) Expected To Be Ready By Week 1

According to Adam Schefter, Titans WR A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season despite missing practice recently with a knee injury.

Brown missed time last year with a gnarly bone bruise in his knee and had surgery this offseason on both of his knees.

That kind of injury history makes Brown’s recent absence from practice due to knee issues notable. But Schefter’s report seems to indicate the Titans aren’t that concerned.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 14 games for the Titans and caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.