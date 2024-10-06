Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Potential Trade Target For Chiefs?

Regarding what’s next for the Chiefs at receiver, Ian Rapoport mentions they went hard after Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins last year before he signed in Tennessee, and he could be a trade option.

However, the Chiefs will be incredibly cost-conscious because Rapoport points out they’re trying to save as much as possible for extensions next year for players like CB Trent McDuffie, G Trey Smith and DE George Karlaftis.

Rapoport says the focus for any receiver the Chiefs add will be having a low base salary. That does not necessarily apply to Hopkins, who entered 2024 due a little over $8 million.

Rapoport adds the Titans would also have to be willing to move Hopkins, but the veteran is in the final year of his contract and the Titans are currently 1-3, so there’s a good chance things line up for Tennessee to be selling ahead of the trade deadline.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2024, Hopkins has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 121 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hopkins and the Chiefs as the news is available.