Titans WR Treylon Burks Cleared Waivers, Reverts To IR

Titans WR Treylon Burks cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, per Mike Garafolo.

The team will cut Burks with a settlement later on, with Garafolo adding it’ll be when Burks is healthy. He broke his collarbone in camp this past week, the final straw in his Tennessee tenure.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There was a fifth-year option for the Titans to pick up in 2025 that they declined.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.