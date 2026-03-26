Tom Brady Inquired With NFL About Comeback: ‘They Don’t Like That Idea Very Much’

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is constantly in rumors about coming out of retirement again, and those rumors were only amplified after his performance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Brady revealed he has actually spoken with the league about the possibility of coming out of retirement while maintaining his status as Las Vegas’ minority owner. Per Brady, the league wasn’t very warm to that idea and he was clear that he won’t be making another return to the field.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said, via CNBC Sport. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

Brady, 48, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired. He was approved a minority owner for the Raiders in October 2024.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.