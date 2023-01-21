Tom Brady Not Expected To Re-Sign With Buccaneers

Ian Rapoport reports that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is not expected to re-sign with the team next season.

Several players on the team believe that Brady, who will take time away to make his decision, has played his final game with the franchise.

“I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one player told Rapoport.

There are also reports that Brady has a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports on the table if he should choose to retire

If he decides to continue playing next season, several teams are expected to be interested in his services including the Raiders, 49ers, and Titans.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

He is included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

We will have more on Brady as it becomes available.