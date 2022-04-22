Tom Brady Restructures Contract, Will Still Be Free Agent In 2023

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady officially restructured his contract on Friday.

The move creates over $9 million of salary cap space for Tampa Bay before next week’s draft. According to Schefter, Brady is still scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

There has been a lot of speculation and reporting regarding Brady and his future since he decided to unretire last month.

The fact that he’s still in line to be a free agent next year will create plenty of buzz in the coming months about him possibly playing for another team next year.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.