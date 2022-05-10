Tom Brady To Join FOX As NFL Analyst After Retirement

FOX Sports announced that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will join the network as their lead NFL analyst once he’s done playing football.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

The network said in a statement:

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady retired briefly earlier this offseason but came back after just 40 days.

The fact that he’s still in line to be a free agent next year will create plenty of buzz in the coming months about him possibly playing for another team next year.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.