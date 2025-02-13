Tom Pelissero: Nick Sirianni Likely To Command At Least $15M/Year In New Contract

Following a fantastic four-year run to begin his head coaching career, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is entering the final year of his contract in 2025.

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and brought up how there are about a half-dozen coaches who make more than $16 million per year in the NFL. Pelissero says “it’s fair to say it’ll be $15 million plus” per season for Sirianni and thinks he has leverage to coach the contract out if he doesn’t love Philadelphia’s offer.

Sirianni, 43, began his coaching career at Mount Union back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years at IUP, the Chiefs hired Sirianni as their offensive quality control coach and he held a few positions before joining the Chargers in 2013.

Sirianni served as the Chargers offensive quality control coach and QBs coach before moving to WRs coach in 2016. He was hired by the Colts as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Eagles hired Sirianni to be their next head coach after firing HC Doug Pederson in 2021.

In four years in Philadelphia, Sirianni has a record of 48-20 (.706 winning percentage) with four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2024.