Tony Jefferson Planning To Visit With 49ers

Josina Anderson reports that free agent S Tony Jefferson is in the process of scheduling visits with teams and he plans to meet with the 49ers in around “2-3” weeks.

Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in October of 2019 and was forced to sit out the entire 2020 season.

For what it’s worth, reports from last year mentioned that the Colts were keeping an eye on Jefferson.

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason last year.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.