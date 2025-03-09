Top Free Agent Landing Spots For Eagles DT Milton Williams

Despite the mini controversy when the Eagles selected DT Milton Williams — there was a clip of another exec in the war room disagreeing with GM Howie Roseman because he wanted Alim McNeill, who went to the Lions instead — things worked out just fine in the end for Philadelphia. Williams has taken steps in his development each season, culminating in this past year’s breakout performance.

Williams set a new career-best in sacks but also more than doubled his career-best in total pressures, per PFF. He was sixth in the NFL in pass rush win rate, per ESPN. The jump he made played a huge role in the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl win.

For Williams, there’s no downside here. He enters free agency in his prime, turning 26 in April, at a premium position with a year of great pass rushing tape when the salary cap is higher than it’s ever been before. He should pretty easily crack $20 million a year, perhaps more. The four-year, $80 million deal the Cowboys just gave DT Osa Odighizuwa should be a floor for Williams, since he’s a year older and signed before reaching the open market.

For the Eagles, this is the price of success. They’re more aggressive than most teams when it comes to retaining core players but there are still limits. Fortunately they’re as good as any team when it comes to restocking the pipeline.

Williams, 25, was a third-round pick to the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.

Arizona Cardinals

The list of interested teams for Williams could end up looking a lot like the list for fellow Eagles DE Josh Sweat, who’s testing free agency this year as well. The Cardinals feel like a team that will be interested in Williams but perhaps not to the same degree, as they’ve invested more at defensive tackle than edge rusher with several free agent signings last year plus first-round DL Darius Robinson.

Still, the Cardinals have a long way to go in the front seven and there’s a lot of familiarity with Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis who overlapped with Williams for his first two years in Philadelphia. Arizona has tons of cap space to make big moves in free agency this year.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers need to overhaul their defensive front, as that was the root of their defensive issues last season. Carolina is in the bottom half of the league in cap space but can create significantly more with some cuts and restructures, enough to be frisky and make a few splashes. Williams is reportedly among the players they’ll be targeting.

There’s not a direct connection on the coaching staff to Williams but Panthers DC Ejiro Evero has worked under Eagles DC Vic Fangio in the past and runs a similar system. That should make it easier to project Williams’ fit with the Panthers, as he just had a career year in the same scheme.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have tons of money to spend and new HC Mike Vrabel has indicated that getting better on both sides of the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority. New England can afford to be 10-15 percent better than any other offer Williams gets next week and there’s no way the Patriots should be outbid if they decide they want a player this year.

The Patriots don’t have many core players at the moment and Williams would instantly qualify as one of their best players before even playing a snap. He also fits the mold of who the Patriots are going after as they seek to become more disruptive and quicker overall on defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers haven’t traditionally been big spenders in free agency but since transitioning from longtime GM Kevin Colbert to current GM Omar Khan, Pittsburgh has been more willing to spend. This year they have more than $60 million in cap space available and can create more pretty easily. Cornerback and wide receiver have gotten the attention heading into free agency but the Steelers have a bit of an underrated need on the defensive line.

The starting trio of Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Larry Ogunjobi is solid but Heyward is turning 36 in May and Ogunjobi isn’t a spring chicken either. I think the Steelers could be interested in releasing Ogunjobi, then turning around and reallocating the $7 million in savings in a younger, more dynamic player in Williams. Add some depth in the draft to round out the room and start grooming a successor to Heyward, and the Steelers would be in great shape.

Washington Commanders

On paper, Washington is set with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and 2024 second-rounder Jer’Zhan Newton on the interior. But the front office has made it clear Allen is on the way out, either via trade or release. Newton was fine for a rookie, while Payne might be on his way out in a year or two. There were quiet reports that the Commanders were eyeing Odighizuwa to reunite with HC Dan Quinn if he got out of Dallas, so it seems Washington views defensive tackle as more of a priority than outsiders might guess.

With Odighizuwa off the market, the Commanders could pivot to Williams. He’d fill the same role as a pass-rushing three-technique and there’s a lot of familiarity between the two sides since they’ve competed twice a year in the same division. The added bonus for Washington of improving while making the Eagles weaker is not insignificant either.