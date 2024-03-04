TRADE: Bills Trade OL Ryan Bates To Bears For 5th-Rd Pick

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms on a trade that will send OL Ryan Bates to the Bears for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

🚨TRADE!! 🚨 We’ve agreed to terms on a trade that will send OL Ryan Bates to Chicago for a 5th round pick in the 2024 draft: https://t.co/TBCWPhUbB3 pic.twitter.com/yV2q1LDp7y — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 5, 2024

The trade is spending a physical and will be processed on March 13 as long as Bates passes it.

Bates, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. Bates later agreed to a four-year contract with Bates as a restricted free agent back in 2022, but the Bills opted to match the offer.

In 2023, Bates appeared in all 17 games for the Bills, but did not make a start for them.