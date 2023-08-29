TRADE: Bills Trading DE Boogie Basham To Giants

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are trading DE Boogie Basham to the Giants on Tuesday, as teams work to get down to 53 players.

Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both come from Buffalo, so they have a good idea of what Basham can do for them.

Basham, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2022, Basham appeared in 15 games, but did not make a start for them. He recorded 19 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.