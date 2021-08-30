TRADE: Bills Trading DE Darryl Johnson To Panthers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are trading DE Darryl Johnson to the Panthers.

Carolina will surrender a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Bills for Johnson, per Albert Breer.

Johnson has been a valuable depth piece and special teamer for Buffalo the past couple of seasons, but the Bills spent so many resources on the defensive line this offseason that he was at best the No. 7 defensive end in the pecking order.

He’ll likely fill a similar role for Carolina as a backup defensive end and special teamer.

Johnson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and is entering the third year of that deal.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles and one sack.