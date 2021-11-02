TRADE: Broncos Trading CB Kary Vincent Jr To Eagles

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are trading rookie CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Vincent, 22, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,409 and including a $103,409 signing bonus.

Vincent has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Vincent recorded 87 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 22 pass defenses in 39 games.