TRADE: Broncos Trading OLB Malik Reed To Steelers

The Denver Broncos have traded OLB Malik Reed to the Steelers, per Reed’s agent.

Mike Klis reports the trade details, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

Denver was deep at edge rusher while Pittsburgh was not, so a deal here naturally makes sense.

Reed, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 87 edge defender out of 107 qualifying players.