TRADE: Browns Sending LB Mack Wilson To Patriots For LB Chase Winovich

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns are trading LB Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots in exchange for LB Chase Winovich.

Winovich, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that includes a $994,506 signing bonus.

In 2021, Winovich appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 11 total tackles.

Wilson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He is entering the third year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 42 total tackles.