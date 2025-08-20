TRADE: Browns Trading DT Jowon Briggs To Jets

The Cleveland Browns announced they have completed a trade with the Jets, sending DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick to New York in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Briggs, 23, is a former seventh-round pick by the Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts as a rookie.
He re-signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December.
In 2024, Briggs appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.
