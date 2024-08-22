TRADE: Browns Trading K Cade York To Commanders

Albert Breer first reported that the Browns are trading K Cade York to the Commanders on Thursday for a conditional seventh-round pick.

York wound up losing the kicking competition to Dustin Hopkins this summer, but will get the opportunity to secure a spot with the Commanders.

York, 23, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season and he caught on with the Titans’ practice squad. New York signed him off Tennessee’s practice squad and he never appeared in a game for either team.

The Browns re-signed York to a contract this past March.

In 2022, York appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 24 of his 32 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He also made 35 of his 37 extra-point attempts.