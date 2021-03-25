TRADE: Cardinals Trade C Mason Cole To Vikings

Mark Sanchez reports the Cardinals are trading C Mason Cole to the Vikings.

Ian Rapoport confirms the trade and says the Vikings could play Cole at guard as well.

Minnesota is giving up a sixth-round pick to get Cole, per Rapoport.

Cole became expendable after the Cardinals swung another trade for C Rodney Hudson, while the Vikings have been looking for a boost to their interior offensive line.

Cole, 24, was selected with the No. 97 overall pick by the Cardinals in the third round in 2018. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3,221,516 rookie contract that includes a $761,516 signing bonus.

In 2020, Cole appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts for the Cardinals at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 center out of 36 qualifying players.