TRADE: Cardinals Trading OT Josh Jones To Texans

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are trading OT Josh Jones to the Houston Texans.

Schefter adds the Texans are giving up a fifth-round pick and also getting a seventh in exchange for Jones.

It’s the second trade of the day for the Cardinals after dealing Isaiah Simmons and the second involving a former high pick. Jones was a third-round pick in 2020 entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Meanwhile Houston gets a potential upgrade at backup tackle after some injuries have tested their depth at the position.

Jones, 26, was a four-year starter at Houston and earned second-team All-AAC honors in his final season. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 72 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,839,341 rookie contract that includes a $1,079,522 signing bonus.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and made nine starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 17 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.