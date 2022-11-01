TRADE: Chiefs Trade CB Rashad Fenton To Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons on Tuesday before the deadline, according to Field Yates.

The Chiefs receive a conditional seventh-round pick from the Falcons for Fenton, per Matt Verderame.

Fenton had a starting at one point but was replaced in the lineup by some of the team’s younger cornerbacks.

Fenton, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of South Carolina in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2.53 million in 2022 after qualifying for the proven performance escalator.

In 2021, Fenton appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 47 total tackles, one forced fumble and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 6 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.