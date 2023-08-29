TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Raiders DT Neil Farrell

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are acquiring Raiders DT Neil Farrell in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
It’s a rare intra-division trade as Kansas City looks to bolster its depth with star DT Chris Jones still holding out.
Meanwhile, Farrell was a fourth-round pick by Las Vegas just last year, so it’s a little unusual to see a team move on from a mid-round pick so quickly.
Farrell, 24, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,380,305 rookie contract that included a $720,305 signing bonus.
In 2022, Farrell appeared in nine games and recorded 12 tackles and one tackle for loss.
