TRADE: Chiefs Trading OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif To Jets For TE Dan Brown

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are trading OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets for TE Dan Brown.

Duvernay-Tardif returned to the Chiefs after opting out of the 2020 season in order to use his medical background working as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada while helping to fight COVID-19.

Duvernay-Tardif, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $41.94 million extension that included $14 million guaranteed.

Duvernay-Tardif was set to make a base salary of $6.203 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a restructured contract in April of last year that lowered his salary to $2.75 million for 2021.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

In 2019, Duvernay-Tardif appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 47 overall guard out of 81 qualifying players.

Brown, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. He spent a year and a half in Baltimore before he was waived in 2016 and later claimed off of waivers by the Bears.

After a few years in Chicago, Brown signed a one-year contract with the Jets in 2019. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

Brown returned to the Jets this past April.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in all seven games for the Jets, but has yet to catch a pass.