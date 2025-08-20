TRADE: Chiefs Trading WR Skyy Moore To 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have agreed upon a trade to send WR Skyy Moore to San Francisco in exchange for pick swaps in 2026 and 2027, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will swap sixth and seventh round picks in 2026 and 2027.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moore is in the third year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

In 2024, Moore appeared in six games for the Chiefs and caught no passes on three targets.