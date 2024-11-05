TRADE: Cowboys Trade For Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are trading for Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo.

Pelissero says Dallas will give up a 2025 fourth-round pick and get back Mingo and a 2025 seventh from Carolina.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just teased a trade for a receiver on his weekly radio interview, saying it was for a player they liked pre-draft.

Dallas hosted Mingo for a top 30 visit ahead of the 2023 draft.

Mingo was a second-round pick just last season, but after a horrific rookie year, he’s slipped behind UDFA WR Jalen Coker on the depth chart in 2024.

Mingo, 23, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mingo has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 12 catches on 26 targets for 121 yards and no touchdowns.