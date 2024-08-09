TRADE: Cowboys Trading CB Nahshon Wright To Vikings For CB Andrew Booth

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys are finalizing a trade that will send CB Nahshon Wright to the Vikings.

Tom Pelissero confirms the news and adds that CB Andrew Booth is headed to the Cowboys.

Wright. 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract.

Wright will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Wright appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 5 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

Booth, 23, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus.

In 2022, Booth appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 12 total tackles.