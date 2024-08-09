TRADE: Cowboys Trading CB Nahshon Wright To Vikings For CB Andrew Booth

By
Nate Bouda
-

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys are finalizing a trade that will send CB Nahshon Wright to the Vikings.

Nahshon Wright

Tom Pelissero confirms the news and adds that CB Andrew Booth is headed to the Cowboys. 

Wright. 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract.

Wright will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Wright appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 5 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

Booth, 23, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. 

In 2022, Booth appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 12 total tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply