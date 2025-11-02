Trade Deadline Rumors: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Jordan Schultz says the 49ers are looking for a defensive end or a linebacker ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, with an emphasis on edge rusher.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has also heard the 49ers are interested in trading for a front-seven player.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds the 49ers might not be done after trading for Patriots DE Keion White, with another trade for help in the secondary also on the table. However, he notes San Francisco will be careful not to mortgage too much in future picks given this was supposed to be a reset year and they’ve already sustained major injuries.
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay on if the team will be active at the deadline: “I think if certain opportunities arise that you feel like give you a chance to be able to significantly upgrade your football team, but I feel really good about our group. It hasn’t been something that we’ve really talked about, but I certainly would never rule that out.” (Eric D. Williams)
Seahawks
- Jordan Schultz says the Seahawks are looking for one more offensive lineman ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Seahawks are potentially looking to make an addition to their offensive line.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has also heard the Seahawks are interested in adding to their offensive line.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!