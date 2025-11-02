Trade Deadline Rumors: Deebo Samuel, Jaelan Phillips, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Commanders are in the market for a pass rusher.
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig says the Commanders could be interested in trading for an edge rusher if they think they still have a realistic shot at the playoffs.
- If Washington elects to sell off pieces to recoup some draft capital, Standig highlights OL Andrew Wylie as a player who has generated interest from other teams.
- He adds there would be a strong market for WR Deebo Samuel if the Commanders made him available and he’s in a contract year. However, Standig says Washington would need a significant offer to part with Samuel given how thin they are at wideout right now.
Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says as things are trending now, the Cowboys will likely franchise WR George Pickens this offseason and then either work on a long-term deal or explore a trade. He adds Pickens’ trade value shouldn’t be significantly different in the offseason compared to if Dallas dealt him right now.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Cowboys are interested in acquiring a pass rusher before the trade deadline, and lists Titans OLB Arden Key, Dolphins OLBs Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce as some of the options potentially available.
- Rapoport adds the Cowboys appear open to trading away former first-round DT Mazi Smith who has played just five games this season.
- Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones ahead of the deadline: “We’re extensively working on, as we are today, trades. A lot of people in the mix in our organization that work through all that. … No one is more dedicated to working and has a passion for the game and the Cowboys than Jerry.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones on trade talk: “It takes two to trade. You don’t ever want to trade for the sake of just saying, ‘Hey, we made a trade.’ If we can find players that make us better and the deal is right, then we’re always up for that. Jerry’s got that in his blood. He likes to trade. He likes to do deals. … I will say this, there’s certainly interesting things that are out there as we head down to the wire.”
Eagles
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has heard the Eagles are looking to add another edge rusher still.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Eagles want the Dolphins to help pick up the tab for OLB Jaelan Phillips‘ remaining salary this year to facilitate a trade. Breer says Miami is seeking a Day 2 pick in exchange for Phillips.
- An NFC scout on the Eagles ahead of the deadline and the return of DE Brandon Graham: “Getting Brandon [Graham] back [out of retirement] is a nice story, but he’s a part-time player who will only marginally help their pass rush. They are getting no push off the edge, and Howie knows they can’t win that way.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Giants
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig says the idea of trading for another receiver remains on the table for the Giants.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!