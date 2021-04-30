Trade Details: 49ers Move Up To Select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

The 49ers made a trade with the Rams to trade up and select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via Gary Klein:
49ers
- No. 88 (Sermon)
Rams
- No. 117
- No. 121
Sermon, 22, transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma in 2020 and set the Buckeyes single-game rushing record with 331 yards.
Sermon is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $4,872,933 that includes a signing bonus worth $903,951.
During his four-year college career, Sermon carried 455 times for 2,946 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also had 48 catches for 486 yards (10.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!