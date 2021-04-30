Trade Details: 49ers Move Up To Select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

The 49ers made a trade with the Rams to trade up and select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Gary Klein:

49ers

No. 88 (Sermon)

Rams

No. 117

No. 121

Sermon, 22, transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma in 2020 and set the Buckeyes single-game rushing record with 331 yards.

Sermon is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $4,872,933 that includes a signing bonus worth $903,951.

During his four-year college career, Sermon carried 455 times for 2,946 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also had 48 catches for 486 yards (10.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.