Trade Details: Broncos Trade Up To Select UNC RB Javonte Williams

The Broncos agreed to a trade with the Falcons to move up and select North Carolina RB Javonte Williams in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via Ian Rapoport:

Broncos

No. 35 (Williams)

No. 219

Falcons

No. 40

No. 114

Williams, 21, started in two games at North Carolina and was named second-team All ACC.

Williams is expected to sign a four-year, $8,865,752 deal with a signing bonus of $3,807,819.

Lance Zierlien compares Williams to Browns RB Kareem Hunt.

During his college career at North Carolina, Williams rushed 366 times for 2,297 yards (6.3) and 29 touchdowns. He also caught 50 passes for 539 yards (10.8) and four touchdowns.