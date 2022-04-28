Trade Details: Lions Trade Up To Select WR Jameson Williams

The Lions agreed to a trade with the Vikings to move up and select WR Jameson Williams.
Here’s the trade breakdown:
Lions get:
- No. 12 (Jameson Williams)
- No. 46
Vikings get:
- No. 32
- No. 34
- No. 66
Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.
Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!