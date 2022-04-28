Trade Details: Lions Trade Up To Select WR Jameson Williams

The Lions agreed to a trade with the Vikings to move up and select WR Jameson Williams.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Lions get:

No. 12 (Jameson Williams)

No. 46

Vikings get:

No. 32

No. 34

No. 66

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.