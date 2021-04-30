Trade Details: Panthers Move Up To Select BYU Brady Christensen

The Panthers agreed to a trade with the Eagles to move up and select BYU T Brady Christensen in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via David Newton:
Panthers
- No. 70 (Christensen)
Eagles
- No. 73
- No. 191
Christensen, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a Consensus All-American in 2020.
Christensen is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $5,163,275 that includes a signing bonus of $1,115,109.
During his three-year college career, Christensen started 38 games, all at left tackle. He spent two years on a religious mission before redshirting as a freshman for BYU.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!