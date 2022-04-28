Trade Details: Saints Trade Up To Select WR Chris Olave

The Saints agreed to a trade with the Commanders to move up and select Ohio State WR Chris Olave.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Saints

No. 10 (DeVonta Smith)

Commanders

No. 16

No. 98

No. 120

Olave, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. He holds the record for most career touchdown receptions in Ohio State history.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Commander’s WR Terry McLaurin.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

For his career, Olave appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns.