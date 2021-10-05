TRADE: Dolphins Trade WR Jakeem Grant To Bears

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are trading WR Jakeem Grant to the Bears.

Miami will receive a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Chicago in return.

Grant is blazing quick and has experience returning kicks, so he should provide an added boost to Chicago’s receiving corps and special teams.

The Dolphins actually looked at trading Grant this August before electing to restructure his contract instead.

Grant, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season and Grant will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Grant has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for -7 yards receiving. He’s also totaled 46 kickoff return yards and 59 punt return yards.