TRADE: Eagles Acquire Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips For Third-Round Pick

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Eagles have agreed on a trade that will send OLB Jaelan Phillips to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

Mike Garafolo adds the pick is Philadelphia’s own third-round selection, not the one they got from the Jets. Schefter notes the Dolphins are paying a portion of Phillips’ remaining salary this year to facilitate the deal.

There was a ton of momentum about this as a possibility, as it was reported Sunday that Phillips was the most likely of Miami’s three edge rushers to be dealt. The Eagles were in heavy pursuit, as DC Vic Fangio coached Phillips for a year in Miami before taking the job with the Eagles and is reportedly a big fan.

Edge rusher is a sore spot for the Eagles that they’ve been trying to rebuild and shore up the defense, along with cornerback. They’ve made three trades in the past week or so to that effect.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.