TRADE: Eagles Trade WR Jalen Reagor To Vikings

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are trading WR Jalen Reagor to the Vikings.

Adam Schefter adds the Eagles will get a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth that can become a fifth if certain statistical marks aren’t met.

Reagor had been pretty obviously on the block as a failed former first-round pick, and now is on the move even if he made it past final roster cuts.

Reagor is currently signed through 2023 and carries cap charges of about $3.5 million and $4.2 million over the next two seasons.

Reagor, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Reagor appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught 33 passes for 299 yards (9.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.