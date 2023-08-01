Trade Interest Reportedly ‘Building’ For Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is expected to be trade interest in Colts RB Jonathan Taylor around the league right now.

Rapoport says that he knows of a couple of teams who plan to reach out to the Colts about a potential deal for the disgruntled running back.

Beyond that, Rapoport believes there are teams willing to sign Taylor to an extension.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has said publicly that they will not trade Taylor, but Rapoport mentions that teams may want to explore just how serious this stance really is.

Last we heard, reports mentioned that the Colts are considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list due to a back injury he suffered while working out on his own in Arizona. However, Taylor denied having a back issue and there’s question whether the Colts really be able to do this.

Taylor is currently on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from January ankle surgery.

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts recently due to the team’s unwillingness to negotiate a long-term extension.

This situation seems to be getting worse with each passing day and there’s really no indication that the two parties will figure something out.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.