TRADE: Jaguars Trading K Riley Patterson To Lions

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms with the Jaguars in a deal to acquire K Riley Patterson.

The Jaguars receive a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick from the Lions in return for Patterson.

Jacksonville announced earlier that they were waiving Patterson.

Patterson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Patterson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 35 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) and 36 of 37 extra point tries.