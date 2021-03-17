TRADE: Jaguars Trading TE Josh Oliver To Ravens

Nate Bouda
Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are trading TE Josh Oliver to the Ravens for a conditional draft pick.

Josh Oliver

According to Jamison Hensley, the Jaguars receive a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick for Oliver. 

Oliver, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of San Jose State. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,250,844 contract that included $1,111,524 guaranteed.

Oliver stands to make base salaries of $881,440 and $1,074,660 over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2019, Oliver appeared in four games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

