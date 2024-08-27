TRADE: Jets Sending DB/KR Brandon Codrington To Bills

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets are trading DB/KR Brandon Codrington to the Bills.

Pellisero adds the teams will swap late-round draft picks in 2026 as a result.

Codrington, 23, signed with the Jets as an UDFA out of NC Central in May 2024.

In his collegiate career, Codrington appeared in 42 games over four seasons at NC Central. He recorded 66 tackles and five passes defended. He also returned 69 kickoffs for 1,359 yards and a touchdown along with 61 punts for 789 yards and three touchdowns.