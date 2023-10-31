TRADE: Packers Trading CB Rasul Douglas To Bills

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are trading CB Rasul Douglas to the Bills.

According to Jonathan Jones, the Packers receive a third-round pick for Douglas and a fifth-round pick.

The Packers are in the midst of a tough season and it’s to the point where trading away some veterans is probably in their best interest.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders last offseason, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

In 2023, Douglas has appeared in seven games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and six defenses.