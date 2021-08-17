TRADE: Panthers Announce They Have Traded OT Greg Little To Dolphins

The Panthers announced they have traded OT Greg Little to the Dolphins as they trim their roster to 85 players.

Carolina will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick from Miami in exchange for Little, a former second-round pick in 2019.

The Panthers also:

Placed CB Troy Pride on injured reserve

on injured reserve Released FB Rod Smith

Waived/injured LB Nate Hall

Waived/injured C Mike Panasiuk

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus. In 2020, Little appeared in 10 games and started three for the Panthers.