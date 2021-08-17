TRADE: Panthers Announce They Have Traded OT Greg Little To Dolphins

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Panthers announced they have traded OT Greg Little to the Dolphins as they trim their roster to 85 players. 

Carolina will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick from Miami in exchange for Little, a former second-round pick in 2019.

The Panthers also:

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus. 

In 2020, Little appeared in 10 games and started three for the Panthers. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply