TRADE: Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel To Rams

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are trading RB Sony Michel to the Rams.

Jourdan Rodrigue has the full trade details. The Rams are giving up conditional fifth and sixth-round picks in 2022 to the Patriots.

However, if the Rams get a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing S John Johnson this year, as is expected if Johnson stays healthy, that pick will go to New England instead of the two late-rounders.

This trade makes a good deal of sense for both sides, as the Rams get another running back to complement Darrell Henderson after losing Cam Akers for the year, while the Patriots flip a player from a position of strength into a draft pick.

Michel, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $9,626,694 contract that includes a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

After New England declined Michel’s fifth-year option, he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Michel appeared in nine games for the Patriots and rushed for 449 yards on 79 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 114 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.