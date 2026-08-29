TRADE: Patriots Trading For Cardinals RB Corey Kiner

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are trading RB Corey Kiner to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Kiner likely serves as the Patriots’ No. 3 running back Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

Kiner, 24, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation near the end of camp.

The Vikings later added Kiner to their practice squad. The Cardinals signed him to their active roster in December of last year.

In 2025, Kiner appeared in four games for the Cardinals and rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

In his collegiate career, Kiner appeared in 45 games for LSU and Cincinnati and rushed 557 times for 2,889 yards (5.19 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.