TRADE: Patriots Trading TE Jonnu Smith To Falcons For 2023 7th

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

The move clears up a big chunk of cap space for New England, as Smith’s salary was still guaranteed in 2023. Smith has not worked out for the Patriots as a major free-agent signing from two years ago.

As for Atlanta, HC Arthur Smith worked with Smith when he began his career in Tennessee, so the familiarity likely played a role.

Jeremy Fowler adds Atlanta will restructure Smith’s contract as a part of the deal.

Smith, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

Smith is due base salaries of $10 million and $11 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 245 yards receiving and no touchdowns.