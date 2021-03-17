TRADE: Raiders Trading G Gabe Jackson To Seahawks

Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler are reporting that the Raiders are trading veteran G Gabe Jackson to the Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

The Raiders were reportedly prepared to release Jackson. However, they never processed the deal and reports from earlier in the day mentioned that they were still working on potential trades.

The Raiders also traded C Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals on Wednesday, so they’re in for a major overhaul in terms of their offensive line.

This is an interesting move for the Seahawks, considering that QB Russell Wilson has publicly aired his concerns about the team’s offensive line play in recent years.

Jackson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021.

In 2020, Jackson started all 16 games for the Raiders. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 40 guard out of 80 qualifying players.